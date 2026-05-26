Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club’s new head coach on a deal running until June 2029.

Maresca replaces Pep Guardiola and begins a new era at the Etihad Stadium after reaching a full agreement with the club.

The Italian coach is expected to take immediate control of first-team preparations and will also play a key role in Manchester City’s transfer strategy ahead of the new season.

The 45-year-old returns to City after previously working under Guardiola as part of the club’s coaching staff during their treble-winning campaign.

His appointment signals City’s desire for continuity in style and philosophy following Guardiola’s successful spell in Manchester.

Maresca has earned widespread praise for his tactical approach and possession-based football, with City’s hierarchy believing he is the ideal candidate to lead the club into its next chapter.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X on Tuesday, “Enzo Maresca has already signed a three-year deal as Manchester City’s new manager. Agreement until June 2029 and a new chapter to start soon at #MCFC, with Maresca fully involved in the transfer strategy. Here we go, 100% confirmed.

An official unveiling and further details on his backroom staff are expected in the coming days.