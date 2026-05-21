Afrobeats star Rema has teamed up with South Korean pop act LISA and Brazilian singer Anitta on Goals, the latest single off the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

The track was released on Thursday via SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by an official music video.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Cirkut, the song draws from Afrobeats, K-pop and Latin pop.

FIFA, in a statement, described the album as a unifying platform where music and sport intersect, connecting fans, communities and sounds from around the world.

As the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album continues to unfold, it brings together voices from across continents and genres, reflecting the scale and reach of the tournament.

“The project mirrors the vibrancy and breadth of the global game, serving as a unifying platform where music and sport intersect – connecting fans, communities, and sounds from around the world,” the world football governing body said.

Reacting to the collaboration, Rema described the record as a landmark moment for music on the world stage.

“Three continents, one track…bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage,” he said.

LISA also said participating in the Official FIFA World Cup Album had been an exciting experience.

“Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Album this year has been so exciting. Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honour to work with Anitta and Rema,” she said.

Anitta linked her involvement to a deeply personal connection with the tournament.

“My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional. I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament.

“It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on Goals! I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

The trio will perform Goals live for the first time at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, ahead of the United States’ opening match.

Goals is the fifth release off the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, following Lighter, Por Ella, Echo and Illuminate.

The tournament opens on June 12 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.