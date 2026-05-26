Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, has reportedly emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2027 election in Gombe State.

Pantami, who recently withdrew from the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary in the state, was said to have secured the PDP ticket after reaching out to key leaders of the opposition party in Gombe.

The development followed days of intense political manoeuvring after the former minister rejected the APC process, alleging irregulari

ties and lack of transparency in the build-up to the party’s governorship primary.

Pantami’s request to fly the PDP flag was favourably considered by influential leaders of the party, including those aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He was announced as the party’s governorship candidate at a political gathering attended by former Gombe State governor, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, and other stakeholders of the party.

Speaking shortly after he was declared as winner, Pantami said he contested for the seat to offer service to people of the state.

He pledged that if elected in 2027, he would govern with fairness and justice.

Pantami is now up against Jamilu Gwamna, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe.

His withdrawal from the APC primary had earlier deepened internal tension within the ruling party, following disagreements over the process adopted for choosing the party’s flagbearer.

Pantami, a former Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari.