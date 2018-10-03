Ambode vs Sanwo-Olu: What I told Buhari about Lagos APC primaries —Oshiomhole

The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed what he discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the Lagos party primaries taking place on Tuesday.

The party chairman addressed State House correspondents after he paid a visit to the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) was in charge of the Lagos primaries and that the situation had been put under control.

He also said the party would not recognise parallel primaries in any state.

When he was asked whether the NWC of the APC was in support of the Lagos primaries, Oshiomhole said “Everything is being done under the control of and supervision and directions of the NWC.”

On what he told the President about the Lagos governorship primaries, Oshiomhole said that “I told the president that the primaries held as planned and everything is being done to ensure there is no violence because democracy doesn’t flourish with violence.

“All that is good to go on, direct primaries, and everything is being done to ensure that there is no violence, that it is very potent.

“Democracy doesn’t flourish with violence and Nigerians must begin to learn how to differ in opinion and in choice without fighting. At least something people have to acquire over time.

“And for me, I am excited that if we can do it in Lagos, we can do it anywhere.

“Very ordinary people are determined whether a governor should run again or not run again. So, nobody is going to take anybody for granted.

“Our democracy has to grow and move on; we must keep innovating, we must keep changing, we must keep digitalizing so that over time, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel.

“We can grow to a level that Nigerians will really have a sense of ownership of the democratic process.” – Punch.