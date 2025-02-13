The Anambra State government has intensified its crackdown on fake native doctors and criminal activities by sealing a shrine in Umuofor village, Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area.

The shrine, allegedly operated by Ekene Igboegbueze, a self-proclaimed native doctor who promises unsuspecting individuals super wealth, was shut down following numerous complaints from Okija residents.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Prince Ken Emeakai, stated that the government took action based on reports from the local community.

“Igboegbueze’s business is illegal under Anambra State Homeland Security Laws,” Emeakai said, adding that properties acquired through the illicit trade have also been sealed.

“All items found in the shrine will undergo forensic examination, and the results will determine further government action,” he added.

Director of Operations for Agunechemba Security Outfit, Chinenye Ihenko, cautioned youths against patronizing fake native doctors and pastors.

“The activities of fake spiritual leaders are fueling a get-rich-quick mentality in the state,” he said.

“Our mandate is to sanitize Anambra, and we are committed to that. Anything contributing to the desecration of the state or aiding criminal activities will be eradicated. That, we can assure the people.”

He urged the youth to engage in legitimate ventures to avoid falling foul of the law.