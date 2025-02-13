The Edo Government on Wednesday banned prohibited unions from collecting dues at haulage fee points across the state.

The Executive Chairman, Edo Inland Revenue Service (EIRS), Mr Oladele Bankole-Balogun said in Benin that the practice was unacceptable.

“Only authorized revenue collectors are permitted to collect haulage fees through the issuance of revenue scratch cards.

“Haulage fee points must remain dedicated to their primary purpose.

“By restricting haulage fee points to their primary functions, we minimize confusion and promote smoother operations.

“The government is committed to working with all unions to ensure peace and orderliness in Edo State but will not allow illegal collection dues,” he said.

To ensure compliance, the EIRS Boss notified security agencies of the new policy and directed them to enforce appropriate sanctions against violators.

He urged all stakeholders to take note of this directive and comply accordingly.

Bankole-Balogun reaffirmed the state government commitment to efficient revenue collection and improved operational transparency at the parks.