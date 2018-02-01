APC gives free forms to female aspirants in Sokoto

Female politicians in Sokoto State now have every reason to join politics as the state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) has pledged free nomination forms to all female aspirants in all categories of elective positions.

Alhaji Usman Danmadamin-Isa, the Sokoto State APC Chairman, made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto.

The chairman said the move was to encourage the participation of more women in politics and to open up the space for them to exhibit their leadership competence.

Danmadamin-Isa said women have been very supportive in all political activities as such, they must be encouraged to aspire for elective posts.

He dismissed recent allegations that the party was behind divisions in the state PDP as “baseless”, claiming that PDP in Sokoto state “is dead.”

“No single kobo was used to woo members of the opposition or anybody to the APC, they defected because they were convinced and satisfied with the performance of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“That is why the APC is supporting Gov. Tambuwal to contest the governorship election in 2019.”

The chairman reeled out some of the achievements recorded by the APC-led administration in the state to include payment of N2.2 billion scholarship to indigent students, aside sponsoring 200 students on overseas studies.

He added that government had also constructed 34 new schools, renovated 15,000 others, and rehabilitated 250 teachers’ staff quarters in its efforts to revamp the education sector in the state.

The APC chairman said that the administration had also embarked on massive road construction projects across the state.

In a separate interview, Sokoto State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, said that the PDP was focused on taking over the state in the 2019 general elections.

Milgoma said that the PDP had initiated measures to ensure unity and understanding among loyalists, adding that no notable party member had defected in spite of losing the state in 2015.