Appeal Court constitutes Election Petitions Tribunal for Kogi guber election

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa has constituted Governorship and House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal to handle petitions from Nov. 16, Kogi governorship poll.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by secretary of the tribunal, Mr Umar Abubakar and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lokoja.

According to Abubakar, the mandate of the tribunal is to hear and determine petitions that may arise from Kogi governorship election held on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019.

He said the tribunal will also handle petitions arising from the forthcoming supplementary and re-run election in Kogi West Senate seat and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.

Abubakar added that the secretariat of the tribunal was located at FCT High Court, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja and called on those wishing to file election petitions to approach the secretariat.