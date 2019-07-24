Bandits kill two Air Force officers in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has lost two of its personnel, an officer and an aircraftman in an ambush laid against troops of 271 Detachment, Birnin Gwari,by armed bandits.

The two personnel reportedly died while clearing the ambush laid against them by the bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20 kilometres from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

NAF, in a statement through its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Tuesday morning, gave the names of the two victims as Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa.

The deceased, the state disclosed, “are scheduled to be buried.”

The full statement to this effect read: ”

Troops of 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Monday, 22 July 2019, at about 5pm dismounted an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

”The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement.

“Unfortunately, 2 NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process.

“The personnel, Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa, are scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty grants their souls peaceful repose.

” The CAS, who was at Birnin Gwari on Saturday, 20 July 2019, on an assessment visit, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.”