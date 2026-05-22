The inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to secure a consensus arrangement forced the postponement of the party’s governorship primaries in Kwara, Bauchi and the state assembly primaries in two constituencies in Zamfara.

Also in Nasarawa, late arrival of electoral materials forced voters back to their homes with the process expected to be completed on Friday (today).

This comes as the ruling party

constituted key election management structures for its 2026 presidential primary, appointing a committee chaired by former Senate President, Pius Anyim, along with a separate appeal panel led by former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

In Thursday’s primaries, while incumbent governors and consensus-backed candidates coasted to victory in 25 states including Ogun, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Delta, Enugu and Rivers, the exercises in Kwara, Bauchi and Zamfara (state assembly) were thrown into uncertainty after the APC National Working Committee postponed the contests amid rising tensions.

APC governorship candidates were also selected in Oyo, Benue, Sokoto, Gombe, Yobe, Niger, Borno, Ebonyi, Abia, Jigawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Plateau, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Lagos and Kano. Primaries were not conducted in Kogi, Edo, Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo, as those seven states have off‑cycle election schedules.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced that the governorship primaries in Kwara and Bauchi states earlier scheduled for Thursday had been shifted to Friday (today), while the State House of Assembly primaries for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara were rescheduled for Sunday, May 24.

Morka said the postponement followed consultations with stakeholders and was aimed at ensuring “transparent, orderly, peaceful and credible primary election process.”

“The All Progressives Congress hereby announces the rescheduling of the governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara States to Friday, May 22, 2026,” the statement read.

“Similarly, the party has approved the rescheduling of the State House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II Constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

“The decision was approved by the National Working Committee following consultations with relevant stakeholders and in furtherance of the party’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, orderly, peaceful and credible primary election process.”

But despite the official explanation, the postponements immediately fuelled suspicions within party ranks, particularly in Kwara and Bauchi, where supporters openly accused influential figures of attempting to manipulate the process in favour of preferred aspirants.

In Kwara State, the postponement deepened political uncertainty as intense behind-the-scenes negotiations unfolded around Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s preferred successor, Amb Yahaya Seriki.

Barely hours after the postponement was announced, no fewer than eight governorship aspirants stepped down for Seriki following what party insiders described as strategic consultations designed to preserve party unity and ensure continuity of the AbdulRazaq administration.

Those who withdrew included Prof. Wale Sulaiman, Dr Mohammed Bio, Dr Toyin Alabi, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Captain Ahmad Mahmoud, Hajia Aisha Patigi, Dr Salako Oluwatoyin and Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

Sources familiar with the Wednesday night meeting said the aspirants resolved to support Seriki “in the interest of unity and continuity.”

The meeting reportedly ended with renewed commitments to “party cohesion, issue-based engagement and a peaceful primary process.”

Even before the postponement was officially communicated, party members had already gathered in several wards across Kwara Central for the exercise.

At Adewole Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area, supporters of Seriki, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Bashir Bolarinwa and Femi Sanni dominated the venue as chants of “Sai Yahaya” echoed repeatedly.

The atmosphere reflected both anticipation and confusion.

At about 2pm, many party members began dispersing after waiting endlessly for electoral officials and materials.

Some physically challenged APC members were among those who waited patiently at the centres.

At Gambari Ward II in Ilorin East Local Government Area, a visually impaired APC member, Abubakar Gobir, told journalists that he arrived early alongside others to participate in the process.

“We are here to exercise our civic rights as loyal party members,” he said.

Another visually-impaired supporter, Rufai Yusuf, openly declared support for Seriki.

“We are with our families to pay goodness with goodness, we are all here for Yahaya Seriki,” he said.

Confusion also trailed the process in parts of Kwara South.

At Ganmo/Idofian, a party member, Adebayo Yakeen, claimed ward members improvised their own voting arrangement after electoral officials allegedly failed to arrive.

“We ordered ourselves to queue up and we counted ourselves and have since sent the results to our leadership in the state,” he claimed.

But ward officials immediately dismissed the claim, insisting electoral materials were still being awaited from the state secretariat.

The Kwara APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, confirmed the postponement but declined to provide detailed reasons.

“We don’t have details for the cancellation other than the fact that the team from the national office came and instructed that the election will be held tomorrow,” he said.

The crisis over consensus politics also exploded in Bauchi State where supporters of governorship aspirant, Nura Soro, staged protests over fears of alleged manipulation and candidate imposition.

The supporters stormed the hotel where members of the APC electoral committee were reportedly lodged, insisting that the process must remain transparent and credible.

Director of the Nura Soro Campaign Organisation, Dr Auwal Jada, accused unnamed interests of attempting to secretly collate and alter results.

“This is the way previous primary elections were conducted. Our people are here peacefully to protect electoral materials and ensure transparency,” Jada stated.

“If it is truly free and fair, there should be no secrecy. Agents of all aspirants should accompany the results from the wards, sign them and accept them before they are taken for final collation.”

Another supporter, Musa Buba, questioned why only Bauchi and Kwara witnessed governorship primaries postponements.

“Why was the election postponed? There must be reasons behind it. Other states conducted their primaries, but Bauchi and Kwara were postponed. That is why many people are beginning to suspect foul play,” he said.

Buba insisted that party members only wanted fairness.

“What we want is a peaceful, free, fair and credible primary election. We do not want imposition. That is our only demand,” he added.

He further argued that President Bola Tinubu emerged through a competitive electoral process rather than consensus.

“The President emerged through the ballot, not through consensus. That is the same democratic process we are demanding here in Bauchi,” he stated.

In Rivers State, political tensions escalated after Governor Siminalayi Fubara withdrew from the APC governorship race on Wednesday night, citing “peace and unity” in the state.

But rather than calm tensions, the withdrawal triggered outrage among several supporters and political associates who accused powerful interests within the APC of cornering the governor politically.

The National President of the South-South Youths Initiative, Saviour Imeabe, described the decision as deeply disappointing.

“Leadership is not about personal comfort. It is about responsibility to the people who stood with you when it matters most,” he said.

“To turn away now is to abandon the very people who made the mandate possible.”

Imeabe urged the governor to reconsider his decision, warning that “history will not be kind to leaders who retreat when the people need them most.”

An activist and APC governorship aspirant, Solomon Lenu, described the withdrawal as “a painful tsunami” for the governor’s supporters.

“The President deceived the governor of Rivers State all along,” Lenu alleged.

“All the structures have been taken away from him long ago and handed over to the minister.”

Former aide to the governor, Chris Itamunola, also faulted the withdrawal, saying Rivers people had endured years of political instability already.

“What peace? For the past three years, almost four years, have we had peace?” he asked.

He added that many supporters now felt abandoned politically.

“The implication of this is that we are now being thrown into a mighty ocean and each one of us is expected to now struggle to swim.”

Despite the controversy, the APC governorship primary collation proceeded in Rivers, with Kingsley Chinda emerging victorious as the party’s governorship candidate.

Declaring the result in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee and Returning Officer, Bitrus Kwamoti, announced that Chinda polled 268,497 votes.

“Ogundu Kingsley, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he stated.

In Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori emerged as the APC governorship candidate after polling 345,375 votes in a peaceful direct primary conducted across the state.

Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Victor Abba, declared the governor returned elected after satisfying constitutional requirements.

“We have seen what has happened in Delta State and we are satisfied. The maturity of politics in this state is second to none,” Abba said.

Speaking after voting, Oborevwori described the process as transparent and exemplary.

“For the first time in Delta State, our primaries were conducted peacefully without violence, crisis or loss of lives. Nobody imposed candidates on the people. The people freely chose those they wanted,” he stated.

Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and several party leaders also praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

In Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah clinched the APC governorship ticket as party members turned out massively across the state’s 260 wards.

Speaking at Owo Ward in Nkanu East Local Government Area, federal lawmaker Nnolim Nnaji praised Mbah’s performance.

“It is not enough to get power. What you use the power for matters more. But Peter Mbah is called The Rock because of how he is using power to do mighty things,” he said.

Mbah himself described the exercise as proof of healthy internal democracy.

“It happened because our people are smart. Our people are wise and they know what is good when they see one,” he stated.

Elsewhere, the APC primaries were largely peaceful.

In Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli expressed confidence in emerging as the party’s governorship candidate and urged party members to unite behind whoever eventually emerges.

“We must remain united and work together for the success of the APC and our collective mission to reclaim Agodi Government House in 2027,” he said.

Chairman of the APC Monitoring Committee in Oyo, Ayo Afolabi, praised party members for orderly conduct.

“What the monitoring committee has observed today is highly commendable. The process has been peaceful and orderly,” he stated.

In Ogun State, consensus candidate Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, dismissed reports of aggrieved aspirants.

“The decision to present me as the consensus candidate was not foisted on the party,” he said.

“It was a result of far-reaching consultation and agreement among stakeholders and leaders across the three senatorial districts.”

In Kebbi State, Governor Nasir Idris secured unanimous endorsement from delegates across all 225 wards.

“Our work here is very simple because the people of Kebbi have already decided,” APC committee chairman Abdulmalik Mahmud said.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda also secured affirmation in Katsina State through a voice vote involving 1,805 delegates and supporters.

“While some states experienced tension during the process, Katsina distinguished itself through unity, discipline and effective leadership,” said APC Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr Yakubu Maccido.

In Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani secured 459,393 affirmation votes.

“We have made significant progress in restoring peace, strengthening unity and expanding development across Kaduna State,” Sani declared after the exercise.

In Adamawa State, former APC National Vice Chairman, Mustapha Salihu, alongside governorship aspirants Diaulhaq Abubakar and Ibrahim Thul, withdrew from the race in support of Ahmed Galadima.

Abubakar said the decision was made “in the interest of party unity and progress.”

Thul described Galadima as “a unifying figure capable of bringing together party faithful.”

Similarly, in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu withdrew from the governorship race, citing equity and zoning considerations.

“Considering that my brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has already clinched the senatorial ticket of the party, I believe this decision will allow other aspirants the opportunity to exercise their right to contest for the office of governor,” he stated.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, emerged winner of the APC governorship primary election in the state.

Announcing the results at the collation centre located at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja, the Returning Officer, retired General Jonathan Temlong, said Hamzat polled 657,917 votes to defeat his rival, Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, who secured one vote.

Temlong disclosed that a total of 657,974 voters were accredited for the exercise.

According to him, the primary election was conducted peacefully across the state’s 245 wards in the 20 local government areas, describing the exercise as a family affair.

He added that the election was transparent and conducted in line with the guidelines of the party.

In Gombe State, APC governorship primaries produced one of the biggest surprises of the exercise as Jamilu Gwamna defeated former ministers Isa Pantami and Said Alkali.

Gwamna polled 247,161 votes while Pantami secured 12,120 votes and Alkali scored 11,612 votes.

The two former ministers had earlier announced a boycott of the exercise, alleging irregularities.

Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Sani Danladi, however, insisted the exercise was peaceful and transparent.

“The process is a clear demonstration of the APC’s strength, unity and grassroots acceptability in Gombe State,” he said.

In Nasarawa State, the governorship primary was characterised by late arrival of electoral materials across several wards.

At Kokona and Lafia, hundreds of party members waited for hours while security personnel maintained order.

Despite the delays and rowdy atmosphere, no major violence was reported as aspirants including Senator Ahmed Wadada, former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and others awaited the conclusion of the process

At the Ciroma ward, the governorship primary election was yet to commence as of 3pm when our correspondent visited the area.

Most of the wards visited in the Nasarawa South and West of the state, primary election materials were yet to arrive as of 6pm.

At the Dunoma Primary School centre in Lagos LG, where most of the people of the ward were expected to vote, hundreds of party faithful and supporters were seen stranded.

Security operatives, including the military, police, civil Defence and Road Safety personnel were stationed at the venue to maintain law and order.

Aspirants vying for the governorship position include Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, Ex-IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, former NASENI executive vice chairman, former Accountant General of the state, Zakka Yakubu, Hassan Liman, SAN, among others.

Meanwhile, the APC presidential primary election is slated to take place nationwide on May 23.

According to the guidelines signed by APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru made available to newsmen on Thursday, voting will take place in all 8,809 wards nationwide, where members will cast their ballots for aspirants of their choice.

The party has two presidential aspirants: the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu and Stanley Osifo.

APC stated that the direct primary exercise will be conducted across all wards in the federation, with results collated at the local government level.

Specifically, outcomes from the 774 local government areas will be compiled by designated Local Government Collation Officers appointed by State Coordinators and Collation Officers constituted by the party’s National Working Committee.

APC further explained that at the state level, the organisation and supervision of the exercise in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will be handled by appointed State Coordinators and Collation Officers.

These officials will be responsible for collating local government results and forwarding them to the Presidential Primary Election Committee in Abuja ahead of final collation.

The party also confirmed that existing provisions governing the “Procedure for the Conduct of Direct and Consensus Mode of Primaries,” earlier transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, will continue to apply.

On the leadership of the election management structure, the Presidential Primary Election Committee is chaired by Pius Anyim, with Ken Nnamani, Victor Udo Udoma, Otunba Grace Titi Laoye-Ponle, Jolly Nyame, and Idris Wada serving as members, while Sanusi Musa serves as secretary.

The Presidential Primary Election Appeal Committee is chaired by Aminu Masari, with Samuel Piwuna as secretary and Patricia Olubunmi Etteh as member.

The party also released a comprehensive list of State Coordinators and Collation Officers.

The list includes Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), and Nasir Idris (Kebbi), among others.

Others on the list are Governors Ahmed Usman Ododo (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), Abiodun Adedapo Oluseun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

The rest are Teslim Folarin (Oyo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Yakubu Dogara (Bauchi), Benjamin Kalu (Abia), Uche Ekwunife (Anambra), and Philip Aduda (FCT), who will all serve as Coordinators and Collation Officers for their respective states and the FCT. – Punch.