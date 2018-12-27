Before APC factions burn down Enugu State

The attention of Youth Coalition for Peace and Good Governance, Enugu State, has been drawn with utter dismay to the unfortunate series of internal strife in the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ever since Senator Ayogu Eze joined the party.

As an advocacy group for the promotion of peace and good governance in Enugu State, we are concerned about the ugly shape of this internal fracas between Deacon Okey Ogbodo faction, which has Barr George Tagbo Ogara as its governorship candidate, and Barr Ben Nwoye faction that is backing Senator Eze as its candidate. We are also perturbed by the inherent consequences of these utterances on the existing peace in Enugu State vis-à-vis the forthcoming general election in 2019.

It is on record that the crises between the two factions of the APC degenerated the moment Sen. Eze joined the party for the sole purpose of clinching its governorship ticket obviously to pursue his personal interest and to advance his divisive tendencies on the party and the people of Nsukka zone.

We recall with consternation the deadly and shameful fracas that ensued between the two factions at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the very first day Sen. Eze returned to the state after over three years on self-exile.

Shortly before the show of shame at the airport, the two factions had displayed a similar act at the APC Secretariat in Enugu, which would have endangered the peace of the state if not for the swift intervention of the security agencies.

Our group, just like the overwhelming majority of the people of Enugu State, were equally worried that this disgraceful act of the APC factions was also heavily felt during the state party congress to elect its governorship candidate, which was marred by intense violence and is currently under litigation with regards to the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

A few days ago, there was renewed apprehension in Enugu, over the recent attack on Barr. Ogara’s governorship campaign headquarters, which led to the destruction of two buses with both factions accusing each other of being responsible for the heinous act.

Today, there was news that the party’s campaign vehicle branded with Sen. Eze’s picture was burnt in Enugu. Although the Enugu State Police Command, through the Public Relations Officer, CSP Ebere Amarizu had alleged that it was a fire outbreak incident, the truth remains that the APC in Enugu State should not disrupt the peace the good people of Enugu State have been enjoying. The two factions should embrace reconciliation and desist from overheating the polity for selfish reasons.

As we go into electioneering proper, the Enugu Youth Coalition for Peace and Good Governance would be glad to see the two factions of the APC embrace each other to maintain the tempo of peace, security and good governance in the state, in order to guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible general election in 2019, which we passionately stand for.

Signed:

Hon. Ikechukwu Ibeh Engr. Jude Onyema

Coordinator Secretary