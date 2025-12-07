Around a dozen soldiers have been arrested in Benin following an attempted coup, including the ringleaders of the foiled operation, military and security sources told AFP Sunday.

One source said 13 people have been detained, while another confirmed that all but one of the suspects are serving soldiers; the remaining detainee is a former member of the armed forces.

The arrests come after a group of military officers appeared on Benin’s national television on Sunday morning, announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon and the dissolution of all state institutions.

The officers, who identified themselves as the Military Committee for Refoundation, claimed to have seized power.

However, the presidency told AFP that President Talon is safe and that loyalist forces are restoring order. It described the incident as the work of “a small group” with limited influence.

“This is a small group of people who only control the television. The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure,” the presidency said.