Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the inauguration of Mr. Alassane Ouattara for a fourth term in office as President of the West African Country.

Senator Shettima is expected to join other leaders across Africa and beyond to witness activities lined up for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold on Monday December 8, 2025 at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

Ouatara was re-elected for a fourth term in office on October 25, 2025 as President of Côte d’Ivoire, a West African country that shares cordial diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

Both nations collaborate significantly within ECOWAS and the African Union on security, trade, and development, formalized by a Bi-National Commission and numerous agreements covering areas such as anti-trafficking, agriculture, and digital economy, with strong informal trade and significant Nigerian diaspora in Côte d’Ivoire, fostering deep bilateral economic and social connections.

The Vice President is accompanied by HE Omar Aliyu Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission; Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; and Hon. Usman Zannah, member representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Shettima is expected back in Nigeria at the end of the inauguration ceremony.