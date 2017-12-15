Benue Assembly confirms Onum as new Chief Judge

The Benue House of Assembly on Friday confirmed the nomination of Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge (CJ) of the state.

The confirmation followed a letter of nomination addressed to the Speaker and read on the floor by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. James Okefe.

The letter stated that following the recommendation from the National Judicial Council (NJC), Gov. Samuel Ortom had approved Onum’s appointment.

The letter said that the appointment was in line with Section 271 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Consequently, Mr. Adam Okloho (Adoka/Ugboju-APC) moved a motion that the nominee be confirmed and it was seconded by Dr. Adoga Onah (Oju-PDP).

Announcing his confirmation, the deputy speaker described the new CJ as an impeccable and impartial judge whose track record of performance was outstanding.

Okefe commended the NJC and Ortom for finding Onum worthy to hold the position, adding that he was the first person from Benue South Senatorial District to be appointed to the position.

The deputy speaker said that Ortom had proven that the APC administration in the state was fair to all sections of the state.

Okefe advised the new chief judge to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by rededicating himself to the smooth administration of justice.