Better Nollywood in focus as SMC announces MSc in Film Production

The prospects of the New Nollywood was the buzz Tuesday, May 14 as the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University announced the commencement of enrolment for its MSc Film Production course.

The course will start in October 2019.

Dean of the SMC, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, stated that “The MSc in Film Production draws from the deep interest of the School in film, epitomised by its successful running of the Nollywood Studies Centre for a decade now and its rich repertoire of movie archives and training activities.”

SMC said the course would cover four key knowledge areas.

These are Scripting and Directing for the Screen; Cinematography; Editing for the Screen and Sound Design for the Screen.

They would provide specialisation options in seven major film production areas of the short film, documentary; interview and feature film.

Others are serial drama, commercial filmlet and the music video.

SMC also targets students from across Africa interested in the landmark achievements of Nollywood and the New Nollywood.

The SMC dean said the MFP would produce industry-ready graduates that would provide manpower as both practitioners and academics.

Obiaya said there were many opportunities for graduates of the programme within Nollywood and in newer areas of the digital switchover in Nigeria.

Obiaya stated, “The Digital Switchover (DSO) in broadcasting in Nigeria means there are opportunities for trained persons to work in content creation, production and marketing for the expansion that digital would cause in radio and television. Programming would require new skills and capabilities that the MFP would teach. The history of the industry shows that it is one that creates new markets and vistas almost out of nothing. It is an exciting time to study such a course.”

The course would run for five semesters or seven depending on the qualifications of candidates and entry point.

Each semester costs N900, 000.

Players in Nollywood joined the Dean at the briefing to underline the support of the industry. Present were Mr Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, Paulo in the trail blazing Living in Bondage (1992) and Mr Femi Odugbemi, Director for West Africa of the DSTV MulitChoice Talent Factory Academy.

Also present were Mr Kene Mkparu, founder of FilmHouse Cinemas and currently President/CEO of Komworld and Mr Dapo Adeniyi, promoter of the forthcoming Lekki International Film Festival starting in June.

They commended the School of Media and Communication for the initiative to ensure improvements in manpower in the industry.