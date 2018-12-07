BREAKING: Again, Buhari rejects electoral amendment bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the amended electoral bill.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, said the President has communicated his decision to the National Assembly.

Although Enang avoided making a categorical statement on the bill, he said Buhari assented to the National University Commission Amendment Act.

In September, Buhari turned down the bill for the second time, asking the national assembly to revise some clauses.

The national assembly had passed the bill on July 24 and transmitted to the president on August 3.