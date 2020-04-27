BREAKING: Buhari locks down Kano for two weeks

April 27, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered total lockdown of Kano State for two weeks.
In a national broadcast on Monday evening, the President said the measure was to enable the Federal Government contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to him: “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.”

Details shortly…

