BREAKING: Buhari meets four PDP governors inside Aso Rock

Four state governors elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

All the governors are from the South-South region of the country.

The meeting was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after Buhari returned from his condolence visit to Kaduna State.

The governors in attendance included Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.