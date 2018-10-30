Jigawa governor promises to pay new minimum wage

The governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru has promised to implement the new minimum wage.

He told members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Jigawa chapter on Tuesday, of his government’s readiness to fully implement the outcome of an ongoing meeting of governors over national minimum wage.

“A meeting with regard to the minimum wage is ongoing, the governors are discussing with the federal government as well, to agree on a fix minimum wage and I’m sure there will be good news after the meeting,” he said Tuesday.

“As the discussion continues, we keep our fingers crossed and hope that beautiful outcome will come after the meeting. I assure you whatever the outcome of the meeting in Abuja, Jigawa will fully implement the decision of the governors.”

Early in his remarks, the Jigawa state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Usman Ya’u, called on the governor to intervene to convince other colleagues to agree on the proposed N39,000 as the national minimum wage in the country.