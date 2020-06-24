BREAKING: Court stands down Obaseki suit for out-of-court settlement

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning granted a three-hour stand down for parties to explore an amicable out-of-court settlement in the suit seeking to bar Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary scheduled for Thursday.

Justice E.O. Obile granted the stand down following an oral application by the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr Ferdinand Orbih (SAN).

The counsel for the respondents -Emmanuel Enoidem, Higher King, Alex Ejesiema, and M. E. Ani – did not object to the prayer for a stand-down to allow parties to talk.

Justice Obile ordered the parties to within three hours discuss and document their terms of settlement.

He said the case would be recalled at 12.30pm for the parties to brief the court on the outcome of their discussion.

The Judge said the case would be recalled and adjourned the matter till 12.30pm for a contraction of hearing and possible decision on the matter.