The Federal government has secured the release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren, a United Nations source and local media said Sunday.

The children from St. Mary’s Catholic school in Papiri are set to be handed over to local government officials in Niger state on Monday, according to the source.

The freeing of the 100 children was confirmed to AFP by presidential spokesman Sunday Dare, though the fate of 165 students and staff thought to remain in the kidnappers hands was unclear.

Recall in the attack which took place in November, 315 people were seized — 303 students and 12 teachers.

Approximately 50 pupils escaped within the first 24 hours and were reunited with their families, leaving 265 victims in captivity.