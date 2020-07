The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu,has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magu is facing probe and allegation of fraud.

The EFCC boss is currently facing the presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various allegations leveled against him.

The panel grilled Magu for hours on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before he was taken into police custody.

