Breaking: SSANU, NASU, NAAT resume strike Monday

Non-teaching staff unions in the universities under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, JAC, have directed all their branches nationwide to resume strike on Monday.

The three unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

A letter to the all branch Chairmen with the title, “Directives to immediately resume the suspended strike” was signed by Comrades Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, SSANU, Chris Ani, NASU and Sani Suleiman, NAAT.

The strike according to the unions was necessitated as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to clarify the criteria for the disbursement of the N23 billion released by the government to the university unions which SSANU, NASU and NAAT claimed was meant for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU while only “pittance” was allocated to the three non teaching staff unions.

According to the letter to the branches, “Please recall our last correspondence to you in which we informed you of the letter written to the Honourable Minister of Education rejecting the allocation made by the office of the Permanent Secretary and signed by the PS himself.

“In the said letter, the Federal Government was given seven (7) days to explain the criteria for the said allocation and do the needful. The deadline has elapsed without any response from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“In view of the above therefore, you are hereby directed to resume the suspended indefinite strike action as from 12 midnight, Sunday 3rd December, 2017. During this period, the strike shall be total and comprehensive.”