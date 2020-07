President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced the appointment in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

The statement was titled ‘President Buhari appoints Rev Yakubu Pam executive secretary NCPC.’