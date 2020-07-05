Buhari commends Nweke for returning missing wallet in Japan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, commended a Nigerian doctorate student of the University of Tsukuba, Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police and also turned down an offer of a percentage by the authorities.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the President praised Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity, and contentment that should be the hallmarks of a people.

Meanwhile, Nweke explained that he took the missing wallet with cash to the Japanese police, rather than keep it for himself, because he was raised by a decent family.

The postgraduate student who hails from Imo State also disclosed that he rejected an offer to have 10 per cent of the money or claim the entire amount if the owner did not show up after three months because his religion forbade him to do so.

In a video obtained by the African Independent Television, Nweke explained, “On June 19, 2020, as I was coming home at about 7pm, I wanted to buy kebab for my wife. When I approached the shop in the centre, I saw a purse and I picked it up. When I opened it, it contained (a) huge sum of money, queen’s cards and other valuables. I was sure that the owner was looking for the money.