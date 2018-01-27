Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, others to attend Ekwueme’s burial

President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have indicated readiness to attend the funeral service of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Chairman of the Publicity subcommittee of the South East Governors’ Committee on the burial of the late political leader, Chief Maja Umeh made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee.

It was also gathered that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will not only grace the event but has been scheduled to speak at the burial ceremony.

Ekwueme passed on at a London hospital on November 19, 2017 and will be interred on February 2, 2018, at his home town, Oko, in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

Umeh said apart from Buhari, other past and present political leaders of the country, as well as prominent sons and daughters of Igboland were expected to feature in the programme which mainly begins with a commendation service at Enugu on Wednesday January 31.

Umeh said that the funeral activities would be a solemn event devoid of partisan political pronouncements.

“We commend the Federal Government for setting up National Burial committee which has representatives of South East Governors Forum and Ekwueme’s family”, he said.

The committee said that the burial arrangements had already started last week Friday 19th January, 2018 at Lagos where a commendation service was held for late Vice President at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, and evening of tributes and music at Muson Centre, Onikan, all in Lagos.

It said that there was a memorial service at St. Marylebone Parish Church, London on Saturday 20th January, 2018, while there will be service of songs and evening of tributes at International Conference Centre, Abuja on Sunday 28th January, 2018.

The committee further announced that there would be Parade of Honour for the late Vice President at Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday 29th January, 2018, while there would be service of songs at Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu on Tuesday 30th January, 2018.

On Wednesday 31st, 2018, there will be South East Zone commendation service at Okpara Square Enugu, while the remains moves to Anambra on Thursday 1st February, 2018 for commendation ceremony at Ekwueme Square, Awka, before the body departs for Oko by Motorcade.

The final rites of lying in state will take place on February 2nd 2018 at Ekwueme compound, Oko, funeral service at St. John the Divine Church Oko and interment at Ekwueme compound, Oko, followed by reception.

On immortalisation, Umeh said the governors of the zone would make the request during the commendation service as the late political icon deserves the best in view of his enormous contributions to National development.