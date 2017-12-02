Buhari, Osinbajo congratulate Wizkid, Davido on MOBO Awards

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday congratulated Wizkid and Davido on their awards at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards held in London.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Friday, the President joined the teeming fans of the hi-hop artistes all over the world to celebrate the highly deserved and meritorious recognition.

President Buhari commended the duo for bringing pride to the nation through their many songs and performances.

In his own commendation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated on twitter: ”Once again the talents, hardwork and enterprise of youth have been celebrated on the world stage. Congratulations to @wizkidayo and @iam Davido. You make us proud.” Prof Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo Once again the talents, hardwork and enterprise of our youth have been celebrated on the world stage. Congratulations to @wizkidayo and @iam_Davido You make us proud! 10:31 AM – Dec 1, 2017 75 75 Replies 833 833 Retweets 1,286 1,286 likes

Full statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates renowned hip-hop artistes, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, WizKid, and David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido, on their awards at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO).

President Buhari joins the teeming fans of the artistes in Nigeria and all over the world in celebrating the highly deserved and meritorious recognition, which saw WizKid winning “International Best Artiste’’ award, while Davido picked the “Best African Act’’.

The President affirms that both singers have showcased the rich talents in the country, and brought pride to the nation through their many songs and performances, commending their dedication, hard work and charity works. President

Buhari also calls on the upwardly mobile artistes to be cautious and mindful of likely distractions to their careers, urging WizKid and Davido to serve as ambassadors of the country and role models to upcoming musicians.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President (Media& Publicity)

December 1, 2017.