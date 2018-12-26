Buhari slams Aisha over cabal in govt comments

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said his wife Aisha Buhari’s allegation that his government has been hijacked was baseless and described it as “her business.”

Buhari insisted there was no cabal running his government and asked his critics to name one decision taken by the cabal.

“That’s her business,” Buhari said during an interview with the Hausa service of Voice of America.

“What they are saying is different from what is happening,”

“They should come out and say those things they feel was staged managed by the cabal. What the cabal force to me to do. They should mention just one thing,” he added.

A video clip of the interview was shared on Twitter by a Saleh Shehu Ashaka, a Nigerian journalist with Voice of America

On December 4, Mrs. Buhari, revealed that the president’s administration would have done better if not for two powerful persons.

She said her husband would have achieved a lot more than it had in three years if not “for two people in government who will never allow things to move fast.”

“I am disappointed in men who rather than fight these two men will go to them in the night begging for favour,” she said.

This is not the first time the First Lady will criticize the president, some of his aides or the ruling All Progressive Congress leadership.

In 2016, she accused Buhari of neglecting those who worked for his election as the Nigerian leader.

On several occasions, the wife of the president has said a few people are calling the shot in this administration at the expense of Nigerians who brought it into power.

At the time, she said she may not support Buhari’s re-election if the situation did not change.

“I have decided as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again.”

Recently she lashed out against the ruling party for removing some aspirants’ names from the lists of persons to contest election primaries.

Mrs Buhari said the party primaries were against the tenets of the party such that it would not be difficult to dissociate her from the process.

“It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on election day. These forms were bought at exorbitant prices,” Buhari said on October 7.

“Given this development one will not hesitate than dissociate from such unfairness, be neutral, and speak for the voiceless,” she added.