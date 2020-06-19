Burundi: Buhari congratulates new president

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, congratulated Evariste Ndayishimiye on his assumption of office as the President of Burundi.

Ndayishimiye was inaugurated earlier on Thursday in Gitega, the country’s political capital.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President also felicitated with the government and people of Burundi on the peaceful transition to a democratically elected government after the sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The statement read, “With a resounding victory at the polls, the Nigerian leader believes that President Ndayishimiye, who had served as Secretary-General of the ruling CNDD-FDD party, and played an active role in guiding the country on the path of peace and development, has what it takes to consolidate democracy in the East African country.

“President Buhari looks forward to working with the new Burundian leader and his government to strengthen the warm relationship between the two countries.”