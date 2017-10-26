Carabao Cup: Chelsea beat Everton, West Ham stun Spurs

Chelsea and West Ham have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea beat a rejuvenated Everton 2-1 under new interim coach David Unsworth, with Brazil’s Willian scoring the decisive second goal at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham’s qualification was dramatic, coming from 0-2 down at Wembley to stun Tottenham Hotspur with three successive goals, in 15 minutes.

Moussa Sissoko had scored for Spurs on 6th minute, followed by Dele Alli, who scored on 37th.

But the game turned in the second half, with Andre Ayew scoring in the 55th minute. Five minutes after he levelled the scoresheet, with another goal. In the 70yh minute, Angelo Obinze Ogbonna headed in the third goal, crowning a dramatic turnaround.

Said West Ham captain, Mark Noble: “Being 2-0 down not only against Spurs but any team is a massive mountain to climb. We have not been doing ourselves justice but I said during the week we have to wear the shirt with pride and we did that.

“You need a bit of luck and Andre Ayew was in the right place for the two goals,” he added.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea contained the visitors with ease in the first half and led through Antonio Rudiger’s looping header.

But Everton were sharper after the break as Kevin Mirallas had a shot well saved and Ademola Lookman hit the bar.

Willian drilled a superb low finish home in stoppage time before Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a consolation.

Six other teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals are Manchester City, Manchester United, Bristol City, Arsenal, AFC Bournemouth and Leicester. The draw will hold at 4pm on Thursday 26 October.