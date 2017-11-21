CBA Foundation embarks on charity walk to protect widows, vulnerable children

CBA Foundation, a Lagos-based Not for Profit organization, over the weekend, had its 7,500 STEPS walk, tagged Walk4Hope in the Lekki axis of Lagos on Saturday, November 18, 2017. The charity walk which is the highlight of a series of activities embarked upon by the organization since January 2017 is aimed at raising funds for the protection and support of underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children. Proceeds from the event are channeled into supporting programs that directly benefit the underprivileged widows and their children.

According to the Foundation, the five core areas to benefit from the proceeds of the event include women empowerment/capacity building, health, nutrition, quality basic education and self-employment scheme. Over 150 persons from various walks of life are expected to participate in this Walk. The Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participated in the 2017 event, inculcating passion and compassion for the underprivileged as they gear towards entering the labor market.

According to the Chairman of the Foundation, Adesina Olufemi Adegunle PhD, the nurturing and caring for the underprivileged are the cornerstones of human progress. “CBA Foundation was created with the sole purpose of working with others to overcome the obstacles that poverty, violence, dehumanization, injustice, disease and discrimination placed on a widow and her child’s path”. He further stressed that the foundation launched the #CareIsAction campaign in recognition of the fact that care without action is not care at all.

“Every step counts! Every step you take brings us closer to offering hope to underprivileged widows and their children.

The founder, Mrs Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) added that CBA Foundation is dedicated to promoting the protection of widows primarily and their vulnerable children in Nigeria, to build immediate and lasting hope, confidence and courage in their lives.