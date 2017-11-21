Gov. Amosun presents N345.4bn budget for 2018

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State on Tuesday presented to the state House of Assembly a budget of N345.4 billion for 2018
Christened, “Budget of Accelerated Development’’.
Amosun said the figure represents increase of 57 per cent over the N221.12 billion budgeted for 2017.
He said that the proposal was made up of N223.72 billion capital expenditure, representing 64.77 per cent and capital expenditure of N121.69 billion, representing 35.23 per cent.
The governor explained that the 2018 proposal was based on his administration’s resolve to deliver its campaign promises by embarking on new projects and completing ongoing ones.