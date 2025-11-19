The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has imposed a N5 million fine on Qatar Airways over what it described as consumer-protection–related infractions.

The sanction was announced by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA in a statement.

He stated that the penalty followed verified breaches of the authority’s consumer-protection regulations.

While details of the specific infractions were not immediately provided, there have been some complaints against the foreign airline over the shabby treatment meted to Nigerian passengers.

Also Royal Air Maroc and Kenya Airways had been sanctioned in the same vein.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria had recently threatened a legal action against the headline for allegedly maltreating him.

Achimugu in the statement posted on X stated that the airline had failed to meet key obligations owed to passengers under Nigerian aviation laws.

Achimugu further revealed that the authority has issued Letters of Investigation (LOIs) to the airline regarding over other pending cases.

These investigations, he said, could lead to more stringent sanctions if Qatar Airways does not provide satisfactory responses or corrective actions.

“As always, the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders,” Achimugu stated, reiterating the agency’s resolve to ensure airlines operating in Nigeria uphold the highest standards of service, transparency, and accountability.

The regulatory authority has recently intensified enforcement activities across the sector, insisting that airlines both domestic and international must adhere strictly to consumer-protection protocols especially regarding flight delays and cancellations on line with Part 19 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

Qatar Airways has not yet publicly responded to the sanction.