Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep grief over the death of Senator Okey Ezea, describing the late lawmaker as a trusted brother, friend and a man whose life was anchored on humility, faith and service.

In a heartfelt condolence message yesterday, Kalu said he received the news of Senator Ezea’s passing “with profound shock and deep sorrow,” noting that the loss had left him personally devastated.

According to him, the relationship he shared with the late Senator transcended legislative camaraderie.

“Senator Ezea was more than a fellow legislator; he was a friend with whom I shared a close and sincere bond. Our friendship was built on mutual respect, brotherhood and genuine affection,” he said.

Kalu recalled their shared Catholic faith, noting that they often worshipped in the same chapel, where they found moments of quiet communion in prayer.

“Those moments of fellowship remain etched in my heart. Senator Ezea was a man of humility, integrity and steadfast faith. His devotion to God and his passion for service defined him in every sense,” he added.

The former governor extended his condolences to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing Ezea as a principled voice who brought clarity, courage and conviction to national discourse.

He noted that the Senate had lost one of its finest minds.

Kalu also commiserated with the Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Peter Mbah, the government and people of Enugu, especially the Nsukka community, which the late lawmaker represented with “pride, dedication and an unbreakable commitment to their wellbeing.”

“To Nsukka and the broader Enugu community, Senator Ezea’s death is a profound loss—not just to the district he served passionately, but to the nation,” he said.

He extended prayers to the deceased’s immediate family, asking God to grant them strength and comfort during this painful period.

“Your husband, father, brother, and son was a noble man whose legacy of service and faith will continue to shine,” Kalu said.

While mourning his “dear brother,” the former Abia governor added that he takes solace in the fact that the late senator lived honourably and touched many lives.

Also, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) described Ezea as “a good man—wise, gentle, and deeply supportive.”

Born on August 11, 1963, the late Senator Ezea was a lawyer and businessman who built a respected career long before venturing into politics. He was elected on the Labour Party platform to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, where he quickly became known for his calm demeanour, principled leadership, and thoughtful contributions to national discourse.

In a heartfelt statement on Wednesday, Senator Natasha expressed profound grief over his passing, recalling his guidance and the spiritual support he offered her during difficult moments in the Senate.

“Rest in peace, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man—wise and gentle. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments, and I will miss you in chambers,” she said.

She described him as a bridge-builder who carried no bitterness despite the tensions of Nigerian politics. According to her, Senator Ezea earned admiration across party and regional divides for his humility, sincerity, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of his constituents.

Senator Natasha extended her condolences to the people of Enugu North, noting that their loss is felt across the National Assembly.

“Enugu North Senatorial District, Kogi Central honours your Senator and mourns with you,” she added.

Until his death, Senator Ezea remained a steady voice for equity, justice, and good governance. His passing leaves a notable void in the Senate, where colleagues relied on his calm presence and measured interventions.