Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak has been named the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for 2025, capping a stellar year for the 35-year-old forward.

The award was presented on Wednesday, November 19, at the CAF Awards ceremony held in Rabat, Morocco.

Chebbak claimed the honour ahead of Nigeria’s Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade and fellow Moroccan Sanna Mssoudy.

She shone during the WAFCON tournament, winning the Golden Boot with five goals and earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Her consistent performances also secured her inclusion in the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

Ajibade, meanwhile, captained the Super Falcons to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, was named Player of the Tournament, featured in the Team of the Year, and made a high-profile move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.