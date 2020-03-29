Coronavirus: Ogun, Abia, Taraba, Imo, Bayelsa shut borders over spread

The Ogun, Taraba, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa state governments have shut their borders as the COVID-19 continue to ravage states across the country

The Ogun State government announced the closure of the borders with the neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin.

The government, which said this on Saturday, explained that the closure would take effect at 12 midnight on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The government in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said the closure would be in force for two weeks in the first instance.”

Abia State Government also announced that there would be a total lockdown of the state from April 1, 2020.

According to the state government, the lockdown will include inter-state movements.

It added that “this will last for an initial period of four weeks, subject to weekly reviews.”

The state Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, in a statement on Saturday, urged everybody to stay indoors.

Also, Taraba State Governor, Mr Darius Ishaku, on Saturday banned travels in and out of the state with effect from Sunday, March 29, 2020.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa, the governor said the decision to close the state’s land borders was part of efforts to prevent coronavirus spread.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has ordered a complete lockdown of the state with effect from Saturday as part of the government’s further measures to prevent the dreaded coronavirus from entering the state.

In a state-wide broadcast to the people on Saturday, Uzodimma ordered the closure of all markets indefinitely and prohibited all forms of marriages.

Bayelsa State Government has announced more measures to check the coronavirus pandemic, imposing a travel restriction from 7pm to 7am with effect from Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory enforcement team on Saturday disrupted a wedding reception at Police Quarters at Wuse Zone 6 in Abuja.

It was learnt that the enforcement team, acting on a tip-off, stormed the venue and “dispersed” the hosts and guests numbering about 300 for violating the ban on public gathering.

The bride and groom were just about arriving when the team got to the scene which was located at a residential neighbourhood.

The FCT Administration had announced the development via its Twitter handle.

“The FCT Enforcement Team which includes security & law enforcement agents has shut down a wedding ceremony happening at Wuse Zone 6.”

Speaking with one of our correspondents on the development, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications to the FCT Minister, Abubakar Sani, explained that no arrest was made.

In Cross River State, the Government has threatened to shut down any church that flouts the order not to open for service on Sunday if its congregation is more than five persons.

According to a statement by Fr Bob Etta, the Senior Special Adviser on Religious Matters to Governor Ben Ayade, a task force will be going round the state to monitor compliance.

While two Muslim clerics were on Saturday arrested for violating the curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 popularly called coronavirus in the state.

The two clerics were caught while conducting Friday congregational prayers in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa areas, all in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this while addressing journalists on Saturday.

But hope rose in Rivers State as the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised that the state government will consider palliatives in the next phase of intervention against the coronavirus pandemic.

Wike made this promise on Saturday in Port Harcourt when he led members of the state Task Force on Enforcement of the Ban on Public and Religious Gatherings to monitor compliance with the directive of the state government on the closure of markets in the state.