Coronavirus: Spanish deaths fall for fourth consecutive day

Monday’s increase of 637 deaths means 13,055 have died in total.

The nation has more than 135,000 confirmed cases, the most in Europe, but new infections have been slowing.

In Italy, the number of new infections fell by 1,031 to 1,941 on Monday, but the death toll rose to 636 – more than 100 higher than the previous day.

Slowing infection rates in a number of European countries are raising hope that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of Covid-19 – the disease caused by the virus.

On Monday, Austria’s chancellor announced plans to start easing some of the restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

There have been almost 1.3 million cases and 70,800 deaths confirmed around the world since the virus emerged in China in December, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

What are the latest Spanish figures?

Monday’s figures show an increase of 4,273 new confirmed cases, bringing the national total to 135,032.

Spain’s total number of cases is second only to the United States, which has a much larger population.

The country of 47 million people also has the second-highest death toll in the world, behind Italy. But Monday’s figure of 637 is the lowest recorded in almost two weeks, since 24 March.

It is a drop from the 674 new deaths confirmed on Sunday. The daily death toll hit a peak of 950 last Thursday.

María José Sierra, deputy head of Spain’s health emergency committee, said the pandemic’s growth rate appeared to be slowing down “in almost every region” of the country.

Officials plan to widen coronavirus testing to include those without symptoms.

“It is important to know who is contaminated to be able to gradually lift Spanish citizens’ lockdown,” Foreign Minister Arancha González said in a TV interview. BBC