Justice Binta Fatima Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has barred parties in the suit filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and three others from granting press interviews on issues relating to the case.

The judge issued the order on Friday following a complaint by the lawyer to Akpabio, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), that the plaintiff was moving from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, which is currently pending before the court.

In a brief ruling, Justice Nyako said there shall be no press interviews by all parties and their lawyers regarding the subject matter of the case.

Justice Nyako also barred parties and their lawyers from engaging in streaming the proceedings of the case on social media.