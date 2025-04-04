Kevin De Bruyne has announced that he would leave Manchester City at the end of the current season, bringing an end to a decade-long spell at the club that has seen him win every major trophy available.

In an open letter to fans via his social media on Friday, the Belgian midfielder confirmed that these would be his final months at the Etihad Stadium, stating, “Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here—and you deserve to hear it from me first.”

Reflecting on his time in Manchester, De Bruyne credited the city and its people for transforming his life.

“Football led me to all of you and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back!”

Underlining the success he achieved with the club, De Bruyne added, “And guess what—we won EVERYTHING.”

The 33-year-old midfielder, who joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015, expressed deep appreciation for the city that became home to him and his family.

“Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. ‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids’ passports—and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME,” he added

He went on to thank the club, its staff, teammates, and supporters for what he called “the best chapter” of his career.

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” he said.

De Bruyne concluded his message by urging fans to enjoy the final moments of his Manchester City journey with him, writing, “Let’s enjoy these last moments together!”

The midfielder wears the number 17 shirt and remains a key figure in City’s campaign as they continue to chase more silverware before his departure. – AFP.