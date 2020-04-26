COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rise to 1,182

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have increased to 1,182.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this disclosure on Saturday night via Twitter.

It announced that 87 new infections were recorded in the country while 35 fatalities and 222 recoveries were reported.

According to the Centre, the lethal infection has spread to 29 states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

It stated, “87 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi and 1 in Imo.

“As at 11:55 pm 25th April, there are 1182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222, Deaths: 35.”

A state-by-state breakdown showed that Lagos has 689 cases while FCT has 138 infections followed by Kano with 77 cases.

“Ogun – 35, Osun – 32, Gombe – 30, Katsina – 30, Borno – 30, Edo – 22, Oyo – 18, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Bauchi – 11, Kaduna – 10, Ekiti – 8, Ondo – 4, Delta – 6, Rivers – 3, Jigawa – 2, Enugu – 2, Niger – 2, Abia – 2, Zamfara – 2, Sokoto – 2, Benue – 1, Anambra – 1, Adamawa – 1, Plateau – 1, Imo – 1.”