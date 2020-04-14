COVID-19: We have low demand for testing, 5,000 health workers get insurance – FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said the low number of tests for the coronavirus in Nigeria was as a result of a low demand for testing across the country.

According to Worldometer, as of 10pm on Sunday, Nigeria had tested 5,000 people, while 37,954 persons were tested in Ghana. On the other hand, South Africa had tested 80,085 of its citizens.

The National Coordinator in the fight against COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, who spoke during the briefing of the PTF in Abuja on Monday, said Nigeria had activated laboratories across the country, but the demand for testing had not increased.

He, however, ruled out massive testing, saying it would not increase the number of positive cases.

Aliyu said, “Part of the reason we have not proceeded as fast as we can is because of the demand. We don’t have many demands for testing in those labs that we have activated.

“I am asking those labs, particularly the labs that have been activated in the last few days to, please, put forward processes that would allow them to key in, particularly in the areas where there is suspicion of people having COVID.”

He stated that not only people who have had contact or have travelled abroad should be tested.

While responding to questions from journalists, Aliyu said preventive measures should be observed during the forthcoming Ramadan.

Also at the PTF’s briefing, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehani, said that there was an offer of free health insurance for 5000 health workers by a private insurance company.

He said, “The PTF is working on compensation packages to recognise the sacrifices and to further motivate the brave healthcare workers, who directly take on the coronavirus challenge. It goes beyond the well-known the group life insurance for public servants, the routine workmen’s compensation and health workers hazard allowance.

“Details of the new package will be made available later, but we must laud the offer of free life insurance for 5,000 health workers by a private insurance company.”

Ehanire said that the newly formed accreditation team for COVID-19 had finalised protocols for use in accrediting public and private isolation and treatment centres to ensure standards.