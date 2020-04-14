Treating COVID-19 patients at home risky, face mask good but not compulsory – Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, advised doctors and other Nigerians against treating COVID-19 patients at home.

He added, “The case management team has concluded training of healthcare workers in Abuja. They will be attending to patients in these isolation and treatment centres. I enjoin states to adhere to the standards advised by the accreditation team and also again advise my professional colleagues that it is very risky to be treating coronavirus patients in private homes or in their hospital establishments without training and accreditation.”

The minister said compared to what was happening in other countries, Nigeria had not done badly in the management of coronavirus. He called on Nigerians to imbibe the attitude of special public hygiene.

He noted, “A layered cotton fabric over the mouth and nose guards against particle emission during laughter, exclamation or loud talk and may offer mutual protection to wearers, especially where social distancing may not be achieved, or where close contact may not be avoided with certainty, such as markets.

“This is particularly recommended for sellers, especially of food. There are various models for constructing homemade masks, which should be washed every evening in warm water and dried or ironed.

“We are recommending mask use, but we are not saying that it is compulsory. It does not have to be hospital or surgical grade mask. It can be one that can be washed and re-used.”

On the low confirmed cases in Nigeria, Ehanire said the number of cases would fluctuate. He said a new testing regime would soon be introduced.

He said, “We are making testing more efficient. We are increasing the volume of testing so we expect to have more cases.

“The NCDC is preparing to have an agreement with the private sector for collection points in various areas, which will be made public so that you can go for sample -taking. You will be interviewed to know if you are eligible. A vehicle will go round and collect the samples and do a central testing. That will reduce NCDC work and bring in more efficiency and get more people to be tested.

“On home remedy, there are theories and postulations about certain things that boost your immune response. It is said that if you take ginger, vitamin C or whatever, it will boost your immunity.

“Response to viral diseases as a whole is connected to your immune response because eventually, it is your antibody that will tackle the virus. People now speculate that if you take something that boosts your immunity, it will help to tackle the virus. That is hypothetical. It is a theory that is propounded. If it helps, fine, but nobody will tell you that that is the cure.”

According to the minister, the country has taken delivery of equipment donated by European Union.

“For donors, who still want to support, we are open. The European Union has promised to give us donation which is appreciated.

“The United Nations promised us pieces of equipment and they arrived this morning (Monday). The three tranches include 50 ventilators which we are going to apply to our ICU (intensive care unit) centres,” said Ehanire.