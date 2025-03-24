There is a fresh panic in Rivers State over an alleged move by the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) to appoint administrators to head the 23 local government areas.

It was gathered that President Bola Tinubu had upon the appointment of Ibas allegedly tasked him to set up a leadership system at the local government area of the state and that the administrator who had promised peace in the state was on the verge of appointing local government administrators.

It was learned that the LGA appointment has been skewed to favour loyalists of a big political actor in the state, but that those on the other side of the political divide are planning a showdown once the appointment is made.

A source, privy to the development regretted that Ibas, despite the clear provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the autonomy of LGAs, is making efforts to take an action that is alien to all known laws.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned said the move if carried out, would amount to a disregard for democratic principles and a violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which reaffirmed that local governments must be governed by elected officials, not handpicked appointees.

The sources alleged that names of supposed administrators have already been compiled, raising fears of an orchestrated attempt to subvert the will of the people.

He said such a move could spark a crisis in the local government system and could set a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

The source said: “Nigerians must remain vigilant against this unconstitutional manoeuvre, as it threatens the foundation of grassroots democracy.

“Any attempt to impose unelected administrators on LGAs must be met with firm resistance from law-abiding citizens, political stakeholders, and civil society groups.

“Will the rule of law prevail, or will impunity reign? The next 24 hours will be crucial in determining whether democracy holds firm or is trampled upon.” – Vanguard.