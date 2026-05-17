Celebrity businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has denied participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency seat in Imo State.

The nightlife entrepreneur said he stepped down from the race before the primary election after discussions with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, over the party’s zoning arrangement.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, Okechukwu dismissed reports claiming he took part in the primary and scored 14 votes, insisting that he never made it to the venue of the exercise.

According to him, the APC leadership explained that the federal constituency seat was still zoned to Orlu Local Government Area and that it was not yet the turn of his own local government to produce the representative.

“He (Uzodimma) made the argument that it was not the turn of my Local Government Area to occupy the seat at this time, especially considering that my elder brother, Asiwaju Jerry Alagboso, had previously served three terms in the House,” Okechukwu said.

The businessman described himself as “a loyal party man and committed progressive,” noting that he respected the party’s internal arrangement after consultations with the governor.

He explained that although he initially showed interest in the race because of concerns over the representation of the constituency, he eventually withdrew once the APC leadership made its position known.

“In respect for the party and its leadership, I chose not to proceed to the field, and indeed, I never did. Nobody will say they saw me anywhere around the primaries venue. In fact, I did not participate, as I headed straight back to Lagos,” he said.

Okechukwu disclosed that the decision of the party was communicated to him in the early hours of Saturday, shortly before the commencement of the primary election.

Reacting to reports linking him to the outcome of the exercise, the celebrity businessman described the claims as false and politically motivated.

“It is laughable that some misguided elements are attempting to use my name for unnecessary trending and online propaganda,” he said.

He also denied owing supporters or political associates any financial commitments in relation to his aborted ambition.

“I am not indebted to anybody over my aspiration. It was driven by my personal conviction and desire to serve,” he added.

Despite stepping down from the contest, Okechukwu reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and pledged continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The APC remains my party, today and always. I remain loyal and committed to the ideals and leadership of our great party. And on the Asiwaju mandate, we stand firmly and unapologetically,” he stated.