Defections: We’re not bothered, defectors have no electoral value – Oshiomhole

…no shaking, we still have majority in House, 25 states, says APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has told former members who switched to the Peoples Democratic Party that he was not going to lose any sleep at all about their departure, as ‘water will find its level’ sooner.

He described them as ‘big masquerades with no electoral value’ who would soon be disgraced come the 2019 elections.

The APC lost 13 senators and 33 representatives to the PDP and 3 others to the African Democratic Congress.

Oshiomhole, however, said the APC was not worried with the defection which he described as “mercenary activities’’.

“Well, my attitude is like I have told you before, as the National Chairman, I am committed to listening to very legitimate grievances and engaging all those who are aggrieved that we can see through their grievances.

“But I insist that I will not miss a sleep one minute over mercenary activities.

“I had said and I want to repeat, this business of governance must be driven by men and women of honour.

“If the only motivation is personal interest, what is in it for me, how many people have done xyz for, if that is the basis, the earlier those in this business of personal gains, the earlier they return to where they belong the better.

“This party that I am privileged to chair is not worried at all, we are not disturbed.

“But let me assure you, I am so happy that over time that water will find its level.’’

“If indeed you belong to the extreme right, and you mistakenly find yourself in a progressive party, obviously that is not where you belong. As soon as you realise that you can’t adjust to the requirement of progressive, which is people driven, people based, people oriented and you choose to return to the right wing where you know what the name of the game was, share the money, it is your choice,’’ he added.

According to Oshiomhole, the APC is a progressive party and all its members must subscribe to the values and ideals of a progressive party.

On the reported siege on the houses of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President by security personnel, Oshiomhole said he was not aware of such incidents.

He said: “When you are dealing with law and order issues I am not going to stand here and make comment on the basis of your own speculations,

“I need to have the details. I am not into security apparatus, I do not understand how they operate but you also don’t want to accuse me of obstruction of justice, which a democracy requires.

“So I am going to limit myself to my brief, namely issues that affect membership and the running of the APC. Just to reassure you, I am happy.

“I have made this point long ago that with time, Nigerians will really have to be able to say, this is what this party stands for, this is what the other party stands for.

“This thing that in the morning you will have breakfast with me, in the afternoon you are having lunch with python and in the evening you are having sugarcane with some other forces,

“I think in the interest of our nation we need to simplify these issues before the electorate. Because, the confusion is that you have coalition of people whose ideas are not compatible.’’

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told its members and supporters not to be flustered by the loss of some elected representatives and senators to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement by Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja, the party said it would continue to consolidate on its majority status both in the House of Representatives and 25 states, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Abdullahi said the Buhari administration would continue to work harder to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“The APC notes the development in the National Assembly with the defection of some of our members from the party.

“In the last couple of weeks our party leaders have worked to stave off this situation as responsible party leaders would do.

“It would appear however, that the individuals involved have different considerations beyond the grievances that they were willing to discuss and which our leaders were willing to address,”it said.

The APC said as a truly democratic party, it respects the right of every citizen to political association.

It therefore, urged its members to remain calm as it continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections.

The statement added that the APC remains in firm control of 25 states of the 36 states of the federation and maintains a clear majority in the Federal House of Representatives and State Assemblies.