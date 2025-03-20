The Agbonmagbe Okupe family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, has officially announced the funeral arrangements for their late patriarch, Dr. Doyin Okupe-Agbonmagbe. He passed away on March 7, 2025, at the age of 72.

According to the deceased family, Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson to ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, will be buried in his hometown, Iperu-Remo, on March 28, 2025.

Dr. Okupe was a distinguished physician, statesman, and community leader who dedicated his life to public service. His significant contributions to healthcare and governance in Nigeria earned him widespread recognition. His passing has left a deep void in the lives of his family, friends, and all those who benefited from his service and mentorship.

The funeral rites will commence on Thursday, March 27, 2025, with a Service of Songs and Tributes at Trinity House, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM. Later that day, a Wake-Keeping Service will be held at Agbonmagbe Castle, Sagamu-Iperu Road, Ogun State, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

On Friday, March 28, 2025, the body will lie in state at Agbonmagbe Castle from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The Funeral Service will take place at Methodist Church, Akesan Road, Iperu, Ogun State, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Following the service, the interment will be held at the Anglican Church Cemetery, Iperu.

A reception for guests and well-wishers will take place at Christ Apostolic School Hall, Akesan Road, Iperu, starting at 2:00 PM.

The family has expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support, prayers, and love they have received during this difficult period. They invite friends, associates, and well-wishers to join them in celebrating Okupe’s life and legacy, whose impact will be cherished for generations to come.