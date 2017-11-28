Zenith Bank restates commitment to CSR, unveils Christmas decoration

Zenith Bank International has set the tone for the 2017 year end by unveiling its Christmas decoration on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island.

The official light-up ceremony by the bank ushers in celebrations and 2017 end-of-year festivities.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank, Mr Peter Amangbo said the decoration is symbolic as it marks a period of reflection and break, after several months of hard work.

His words: “We have all worked so hard, since January and as we gradually approach the end of the year, it is important that we take a break, reflect on all what we have done from the beginning to the time where we are now, and how we are planning to finish the year.”

By way of tradition, Amangbo further explained, “We always do this, not for anything but as a reminder that it is not all about work. It is a way of reminding ourselves that there are so many other things that complement the work that we do as humans. That is basically why we are doing this.”

As a follow up, the bank said that in a few weeks’ time, it will host its annual Youth Parade, which brings together schoolchildren from around Lagos for a day out with the top management of the bank.

Now in its sixth year, the Zenith Christmas decoration has continued to get better every year.

This year would go down as the biggest, covering the entire stretch of Ajose Adeogun – from Eko Hotel to Ligali Ayorinde and the lay-by around the Eko Hotel Roundabout.

Apart from helping to create the mood for the season, the annual Christmas decoration is a beautiful sight at night, when the decoration lights are on. Road users and pedestrians cannot help but admire the sheer brilliance of the lightings and decorations.

This year, it is the elegant LED cherry blossom trees, the beautiful lighted whipping willow trees, the over 100,000-bulb lights of Christmas tree, a forest of yellow and white LED Christmas trees, glowing against the beautiful skyline of Victoria Island and other awesome decorations covering the entire stretch of Ajose Adeogun as well as the bank’s headquarters building.

The delighted Amangbo used the occasion to appreciate customers of the bank and other stakeholdets.