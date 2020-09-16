Ekiti APC moves to suspend Ojudu, Tinubu’s in-law, others

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up an eight-member disciplinary committee to consider cases of party members who have refused to withdraw cases filed against the party and its leaders in court.

This was made known by the APC State Director of Media and Publicity, Elder Sam Oluwalana, in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday.

He said the disciplinary committee chaired by a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Patrick Ajigbolamu, was in line with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee.

Oluwalana said “You will recall that on the 25th June, 2020, the NEC passed a resolution directing members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw their cases in court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party.”

He expressed disappointment that despite entreaties, some party members have refused to comply. This, he said, informed the directive to the state chapter to “immediately set up a disciplinary committee to commence and complete the process of suspension of the affected members from the party.”

The committee is to complete the assignment in 19 days and forward the proceedings and records to the national body.

Some of the erring members listed include: A Presidential Adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; a son-in-law to the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Oyetunde Ojo; former governorship aspirant, Dr. Wole Oluyede; Ayo Ajibade; and Femi Adeleye among others.

The NEC directive dated September 7, titled ‘Resolution and directive of the NEC on litigation by party members’ and signed by APC Head Legal Service, Dare Oketade, to the state chapter, stated, “You are expected to forward to the National Secretariat all records of the disciplinary proceedings against them for disobeying the directives of the NEC issued on June 25, 2020.”

The state was also directed to forward details of actions taken against such members in line with the APC constitution to the National Secretariat “within 19 days.”

Responding, Ojudu said “It is laughable and also against the constitution of the party because the state working committee lacks the power to suspend any member. It is only the ward that can do that. They are setting out on the path to perdition and I wish them good luck.”