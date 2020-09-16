Police release MKO Abiola’s children after 13 days in detention

The two sons of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Kassim and Aliyu, who were arrested and detained over a robbery incident at the residence of the late politician in Ikeja, have been released.

PremiumTimes on Tuesday night reported that their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, confirmed the release of the duo.

He said their bail was secured around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, adding that the first daughter of late businessman, Lola Abiola-Edewor, signed an undertaking with the police seeking the release on bail of her two brothers and their internal staff.

The two were detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ikeja as against the position of the law that forbids detention of suspects for more than 48 hours.

While they claimed their arrest was sequel to a complaint that was lodged by their stepmother, Adebisi Abiola, after the robbery incident, Mrs Abiola said they were arrested owing to their unruly acts to the police officers during interrogation.

The duo approached a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for the enforcement of their fundamental rights and demanded N100 million as compensation.

This, however, generated furore amongst members of the extended family and their legal representatives.

Suspected armed hoodlums invaded the Ikeja residence of late Abiola, carting away valuables, including monies in foreign currencies.

It was gathered that the robbers accessed the house through the canal, entered and escaped through the fence of the building.

Seven domestic staff, suspected to have connived with the criminals, were arrested immediately over the robbery incident and they were quizzed by detectives at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command.