CAN hails Ugwuanyi for good governance, peace, security

…commends governor for promoting love, unity in church

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the respect he has continued to accord the Church in the state as well as his untiring efforts at entrenching peace, good governance and security of lives and property.

The umbrella body of all Christians in Nigeria also lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for promoting love and unity “among adherents of different religious beliefs in Enugu State without discrimination”.

Speaking when the newly elected and appointed leaders of CAN in Enugu State paid a maiden courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, alongside the five bloc leaders and youth and women leaders, the new CAN Chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, noted that the governor’s resolve in demonstrating that Enugu State is in the hands of God has no limitation.

Rev. Edeh, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a peace loving Governor”, maintained that “Enugu State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today”, saying: “We have come to assure you that CAN Enugu State under the new leadership shall continue to work harmoniously with you”.

He disclosed that “Enugu State CAN has been known for peaceful relationship with you and the state”, adding that “our predecessors have worked peacefully with you and handed-over the peace to us”.

Rev Edeh assured the governor that “we shall not fail rather we shall improve” and “we shall, as always, be partners in moving Enugu State forward”.

The new leadership of the Christian body reassured the governor of their unalloyed duty to continue to support his administration with prayers and inform their members to contribute in any Godly manner that can promote peace and good governance in the state.

According to the new CAN Chairman, “we are beneficiaries of your dogged efforts in investing in human and material resources in securing lives and property in Enugu State. Enugu State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today.

“Sir, you worked with our predecessors and have assisted CAN Enugu State so immensely. You made us proud when you hosted us and honoured our former CAN Chairman, Rt. Rev. Christian C. Obiefuna, during his retirement ceremony as a Bishop.

“In virtually all our programmes that came to your knowledge, you have never relented in supporting us. You have also involved us in most of your programmes including supporting some of the ministries and churches”.

Other new leaders of Enugu State CAN at the event include, Bishop Dr. Ernest Obodo, Vice Chairman (CSN Bloc); Pastor Barr. Onuora Okeke, Secretary (OAIC Bloc); Ven. Jonathan Agbo, Assistant Secretary (CCN Bloc), and Pastor Peter Ibeh, Treasurer (CPFN/ECWA Bloc).

The Directors who were appointed include, Bishop Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa (CPFN/PFN Bloc); Barr. Ezinwa Ogugua (CSN Bloc); Elder SBN Anigbo (TEKAN/ECWA Bloc); Special Senior Apostle Elijah Ogbe (OAIC Bloc), and Pastor John Ogbodo (CCN Bloc).

The Bloc leaders were Bishop C.V.C Onagu of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, represented by Bishop Dr. Ernest Obodo; Most Rev Barr C. N. Ede of Enugu Methodist Church of Nigeria, represented by Rev Barr. Ikenna Nweke; Bishop Obi U. Onubogu (CPFN/PFN); Sup. Apost. Engr Andick Egwuatu (OAIC); Rev Uchenna Emeruwa(TEKAN/ECWA); Prophetess Ann Offorji ( Women Leader) and Rev Fr Anthony Oluba (Youth Leader).

